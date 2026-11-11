  • LEA promotes fodder production
    Feed demand projected to reach 11.9 million tonnes by 2035 SMMEs urged to tap into opportunities across fodder value chain Drought, water scarcity threaten local production   GORATAONE KGOSIMORE editors@thepatriot.co.bw Botswana’s projected increase in national animal feed demand from… Read more: LEA promotes fodder production
  • Leading Botswana’s Digital Future
    Jürgen Peschel Chief Executive Officer Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Africa’s digital story is one of the most compelling in the world right now. Across the continent, technology is enabling countries to leapfrog traditional development pathways – from mobile money and… Read more: Leading Botswana’s Digital Future
  • Stanbic enters the bourse
    Its listing target citizen ownership, offers 20% stake to the public BSE hails Stanbic’s move as democratisation of wealth   BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw   Stanbic Bank Botswana is offering 20 percent of its shares to locals in a deliberate… Read more: Stanbic enters the bourse
  • Top DCEC spooks fed up
    Cry out over bullying, intimidation from some bosses Some senior investigators threatened with transfers DCEC under pressure as the DPP appeals Moagi’s case BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Some of the senior investigating officers at the Directorate of Corruption and Economic… Read more: Top DCEC spooks fed up
  • CHOPPIES VACANCY-BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
    Choppies Distribution Centre is inviting applications from suitably qualified, experienced and results driven professionals for the position of Business Development Manager within its Botswana operations. ROLE OVERVIEW The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business growth, revenue generation… Read more: CHOPPIES VACANCY-BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
Cart / $0.00

No products in the cart.

No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
  BREAKING NEWS
LEA promotes fodder production November 11, 2026
Top DCEC spooks fed up November 10, 2026
Two UDC MPs allegedly beaten at a pub UDC MPs demand DIS protection November 9, 2026
El Nino pits humans against wildlife November 5, 2026
SONA 2026: Boko walking a tightrope November 3, 2026
Next
Prev
News

LEA promotes fodder production

November 11, 2026
Business

Leading Botswana’s Digital Future

November 11, 2026
Business

Stanbic enters the bourse

November 10, 2026
News

Top DCEC spooks fed up

November 10, 2026
Business

INVESTMENT FORUM Botswana chases elusive capital

November 9, 2026
News

Two UDC MPs allegedly beaten at a pub UDC MPs demand DIS protection

November 9, 2026
Sport

Nthaga faces Hoima test

November 6, 2026
LEA promotes fodder production
Leading Botswana’s Digital Future
Stanbic enters the bourse
Top DCEC spooks fed up
INVESTMENT FORUM Botswana chases elusive capital
Two UDC MPs allegedly beaten at a pub UDC MPs demand DIS protection
Nthaga faces Hoima test

News

PREMIUM ARTICLES

    Analysis & Opinion

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Welcome Back!

    Login to your account below

    Forgotten Password? Sign Up

    Create New Account!

    Fill the forms bellow to register

    All fields are required. Log In

    Retrieve your password

    Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

    Log In
    No Result
    View All Result

    © 2024 Copyright The Patriot On Sunday - Inspired by Search Mart.

    This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.
    Not enough quota to unlock this post

    To unlock this post, you need 1 quotas

    Unlock left : 0
    Are you sure want to cancel subscription?