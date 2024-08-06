Bringing the warmth of music to the world of jazz lovers, local songbird Boitumelo Nono Siile on the 6th July 2024 presented the first of its kind, ‘Jazz Reflections with Nono Siile’ music event at Social, CBD in Gaborone. Marking the jazz musician’s first ever solo session, the show was hosted to promote and create an up close and personal experience for the audience with the artist as she reflects and shares stories behind her songs. The event launch was captivating and an intimate music experience. Featuring guest artist of note Mpho Sebina, Jazz reflections intends to host such sessions periodically for the fans of Nono Siile’s music to witness the raw talent and emotional depth of the songstress. As shared by the artist manager Tshepo Ngakaagae, the audience will experience the magic of the legendary artist up close and capture the essence of her music in a unique and intimate setting.

Adding further she shared that the launch and subsequently upcoming sessions will leave an unforgettable music scene that will leave a memorable and long lasting impression.

“In these exclusive sessions, Nono Siile will showcase her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics in a stripped-down, acoustic setting that showcases her artistry like never before in celebration of her unique sound and storytelling as she shares personal anecdotes and connects with the audience on a deeper level allowing for a connection with the audience,” explained Ngakaagae. She said through Jazz reflections they intend to promote local music and have the audience discover the beauty and power of live music in its purest form.

As shared by the event host herself, what is most peculiar about jazz reflections is that the music sessions are rooted in her personal experiences and creative expression, revealing that each song that will be performed holds a special meaning to her.

Adding further she indicated that Jazz reflections is a crucial stepping stone into her long-term career as it will provide a platform for experimentation and growth. “ I want to create a space where I can share my story through music and connect with others who may also resonate with the emotions and themes explored in my songs in a close knit setting to bring back the jazz music resonance. I intend to hold these sessions to fully reflect on my musical journey,” the jazz artist shared.

With over 17 years of recording music and singing, Nono currently holds to her name 4 albums, 2 singles and 3 collaborations and prides herself with the quality of her craft, from indipendently writing songs to her vibrant stage presence.

With a diverse list of songs that cater for a wide range of musical taste particularly in the Jazz scene, Nono’s motivation stems from her originality whereas her resilience has always been the driving force behind her success. However most importantly, her passion for jazz genre has been largely influenced by the experience of having worked closely with a master in the field, the late Duncan Senyatso as a backing vocalist to the jazz legend. This exposure inspired a deeper appreciation for the complexities of jazz music, leading to Nono exploring the genre further and potentially incorporating elements of jazz into her own expression. The lifetime experience has since instilled a sense of tradition, authenticity and musical sophistication which motivated her to delve deeper into the world of jazz music.

“My music career is currently in a very exciting phase. Therefore by honoring my craft and exploring new sounds and dynamics during Jazz reflections sessions, I aim to solidify my place in the music industry and build a sustainable career that allows me to evolve further as an artist. As such, my plans for the future involve continuing to create music that resonates with my audience and pushes creative boundaries,”.