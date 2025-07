Liquidity declined to P305 million in February 2025 But slightly recovered to P764 million in March 2025 Unprecedented crush as banks adjust interest rates BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw The central bank, Bank of Botswana (BoB) says the local banking sector is grappling with liquidity and funding risk as the average daily market liquidity decreased significantly from…



