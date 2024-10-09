A bold new podcast, Issues on Read, officially launched on Wednesday, 25th September, offering a platform for young people to engage in open discussions on often overlooked challenges. The first episode, marked the beginning of a series designed to spark conversations around topics ranging from mental health to financial struggles. Unfiltered Dialogue

Issues on Read was conceived by Abigail Molebogeng, a passionate advocate for youth empowerment. The podcast reflects her vision to create a space where the youth can speak freely about their daily struggles without societal filters. “There are so many challenges young people face, but they often feel like they don’t have a safe space to discuss them,” says Molebogeng.

“Issues on Read is here to change that – it’s about more than just talking, it’s about truly listening, understanding, and finding solutions.”

With a new episode released every Wednesday, the podcast promises to cover a range of pressing issues, featuring experts, influencers, and everyday individuals who bring personal experiences to the table. Discussions will span mental health, career challenges, societal pressures, relationships, and more.

Building Buzz

In the run-up to the launch, the Issues on Read team has been building momentum with a series of promotional activities. Teaser videos drop every Friday, giving audiences a sneak peek at upcoming episodes. These previews air during The 9-5 Hustler segment on The Midweek Sun’s Facebook page at 7 pm, offering a taste of the thought-provoking content that the podcast has in store.

Nicole Martinez

Renowned singer-songwriter Nicole Martinez, one of the podcast’s first guests, shared her enthusiasm for the platform. “It’s refreshing to be part of something that isn’t afraid to tackle hard-hitting issues,” says Martinez. “Young people need to know they aren’t alone in their struggles and Issues on Read provides that connection and solidarity. I’m excited to share my journey and hear from others.”

Conversation Going

The Issues on Read team has laid out a robust weekly engagement plan to keep audiences hooked:

Friday: Guest flyer reveal to introduce the week’s featured guest.

Tuesday: Teaser clips and behind-the-scenes footage to build anticipation.

Wednesday: Full episode premieres at 7 pm on The Midweek Sun Facebook page, inviting live interaction.

Thursday: Full episode uploads to YouTube, complete with easy access links and engaging captions.

Recognizing the diverse media consumption habits of their audience, Molebogeng highlights the importance of multi-platform accessibility. “We’re committed to reaching our listeners wherever they are, whether that’s Facebook, YouTube, or other social channels.”

Connected Community

In addition to the podcast, Issues on Read will host monthly watch parties, bringing listeners together for interactive discussions, and exciting giveaways to reward loyal fans.

Molebogeng hopes that the podcast will become more than just a source of entertainment. “We want to educate and empower. Our goal is for our audience to feel seen, heard, and inspired to make positive changes in their own lives and communities.”

With its fresh approach to tackling youth issues, Issues on Read is set to become a vital voice for Botswana’s young generation.