As Botswana approaches its sixth decade of independence, the nation finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with a significant issue that threatens its economic trajectory: a growing skills deficit. While the country has made notable strides in education and development, the migration of entrepreneurship and critical skills has created a gap that could stymie future growth and prosperity. In light of these challenges, the question remains: could immigration provide a viable solution to Botswana’s skills shortage?

The Historical Context: Migration of Skills

Since gaining independence in 1966, Botswana has focused heavily on building a robust economy, primarily supported by its diamond mining industry. The influx of foreign teachers from the early 1970s to the late 2000s played a crucial role in developing Botswana’s education system, which is now regarded as one of the pillars of national progress. This influx helped create a strong foundation in primary and secondary education, ultimately enabling Botswana to achieve a relatively high literacy rate of 88% as of 2022. However, while some sectors thrived from this foreign expertise, others were left bereft of essential skills and entrepreneurial energy. Recent statistics illustrate the gravity of the situation: as of 2022, non-citizens comprised a notable portion of the population, with 94.2% of the populace being Botswana citizens. The foreign national population has increased significantly, from 60,726 in 2001 to 117,418 by 2022. Of these, a striking 74% come from Zimbabwe, driven by the promise of better economic conditions.

(Foreign Nationals in Botswana: Source Statistics Botswana)

Zimbabwean migrants have played an essential role in various sectors of Botswana’s economy, often finding work in agriculture, construction, and services. Their contributions are often overlooked in the broader discussion of immigration, which tends to focus on challenges rather than benefits. Yet controversy simmers beneath the surface as the general sentiment toward foreign nationals in Botswana remains mixed. While many citizens appreciate their economic contributions, others express concerns regarding job competition and resource allocation. This ongoing tension highlights the complexities of national identity and economic necessity, leading to heated debates about prioritizing Botswana citizens in job markets and public services.

The Brewing Problem: A Deficit of Skills

Despite the educational strides made since independence, employers in Botswana express dissatisfaction with the skill levels of their employees and the labor force available in the country. The Global Competitiveness Report 2010–2011 (WEF 2010) reported that firms in Botswana consider two of the top constraints to doing business to be a poor work ethic and a lack of an appropriately educated labor force. Recent research emphasizes that certain key competencies are essential for the adaptability and continuous learning of workers in a rapidly advancing knowledge economy. These competencies encompass cognitive, academic, and technical skills, alongside behavioral (or “soft”) skills such as problem-solving, creativity, interpersonal skills, and work ethics. Additionally, management skills remain crucial for workforce effectiveness.

The cyclical nature of migration creates a talent drain that perpetuates the skills gap. As young Batswana increasingly pursue education abroad and remain overseas post-graduation, the risk of a brain drain becomes more pronounced. Factors such as limited opportunities, poor working conditions, and economic stagnation drive this trend, further exacerbating the skills deficit within the country. Botswana’s education system, while historically robust, is currently misaligned with labor market needs. According to data from the World Bank, critical skills are essential for Botswana to address its skills shortfall. These include Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills necessary for digital transformation, engineering and technical skills crucial for diversifying the economy into renewable energy and infrastructure projects, and agricultural skills essential for improving productivity and food security. Additionally, financial management and entrepreneurial skills are vital for nurturing a vibrant small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector. Skills in healthcare and public health are also critical, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the necessity of a robust healthcare system capable of effective responses to health crises.

The landscape of critical skills required cannot be overstated. Furthermore, the importance of soft skills, vocational training, research and development capabilities, and language proficiency contribute meaningfully to a diverse, adaptable workforce. Botswana boasts a remarkable educational infrastructure, but the alignment of this education with labor market needs is lacking, resulting in significant skills gaps that directly hinder economic growth.

The Ideal Population: Rethinking Numbers

As discussions around Botswana’s ideal population persist, it is important to note that a target of 5 million individuals, a commonly suggested figure does not automatically translate to economic prosperity. In fact, such a numerical increase could lead to a higher influx of foreigners without the necessary economic framework to support them. This situation could reach a tipping point where resources become strained and pressures on public services intensify, undermining local capacities.

Instead, the focus should shift to targeted immigration aimed at development. Rather than solely pursuing a population target based on quantity, Botswana must emphasize quality. The ideal population should not be determined just by numbers but rather by the potential of its citizens to support and sustain a thriving economy. The objective should be to encourage immigration that aligns with Botswana’s developmental goals, attracting those with critical skills in high-demand sectors.

By developing a targeted immigration strategy, Botswana can focus on attracting skilled labor that directly contributes to critical industries. This approach would help cultivate a competitive labor market without overwhelming public services. Companies, especially in the technology, engineering, and health sectors, need access to skilled workers who can drive innovation and economic diversification

Immigration: A Potential Solution

Given the current skills deficit, embracing a structured immigration policy aimed at attracting skilled labor and entrepreneurs could provide a practical solution for Botswana. Countries like Canada offer an excellent model to benchmark against, with robust immigration policies that facilitate the integration of skilled workers into the labor market. By strategically attracting individuals proficient in ICT, engineering, agriculture, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, Botswana can address its pressing skill shortages while also moving toward its ideal population size.

However, the issue of immigration raises complex ethical questions. The balancing act between encouraging foreign talent and protecting national interests often leads to public discourse filled with tension. Increasing numbers of immigrants can result in social friction, with locals sometimes feeling threatened by perceived job competition and disparities in resource allocation. It’s essential for the government to tread carefully, ensuring that immigration policies are developed transparently in consultation with local communities.

What Should We Do? A Thought-Provoking Dilemma

Botswana must adopt a multifaceted approach to tackle the skills gap effectively, integrating immigration into its economic growth strategy. The country should focus on attracting foreign professionals and upskilling Batswana, with initiatives aimed at revamping education systems to align curricula with market needs, enhancing vocational training programs, establishing lifelong learning initiatives, and supporting local entrepreneurs through financial access and mentorship opportunities.

As Botswana stands at a critical juncture, addressing the skills gap is essential for sustained economic growth and diversification. Immigration has the potential to be a key part of the solution, bringing in necessary skills and fresh perspectives. By implementing a forward-thinking immigration strategy that considers the mutual benefits for both foreign talent and local development, Botswana can redefine its trajectory.

In this endeavor, lessons learned from past immigration patterns—particularly the influx of foreign teachers that significantly shaped Botswana’s education system—should inform today’s strategic actions. By fostering an inclusive society that values both local and foreign contributions, Botswana can position itself as a competitive player in the global economy, cultivating a thriving and dynamic workforce for generations to come.

Conclusion: A Strategic Path Forward

The opportunity for Botswana to transform a brewing problem into a catalyst for economic growth lies in a well-considered approach to population management and skills development through immigration. Attracting the right talent to push the population towards an ideal size—while investing in local education and training—can ensure a resilient, prosperous future.

As Botswana continues to build on its proud legacy since independence, the journey towards a skilled, vibrant population, supported by immigration, promises to be both critical and transformative. The careful orchestration of these elements will be key to establishing a sustainable economy that enhances the well-being of all its citizens. It’s a challenge that demands decisive action, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to equity and growth.

Bakang Phuthego is an entrepreneurial specialist with research interests in global entrepreneurship, International business development and Impact Investing.