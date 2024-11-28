All roads on the 7th of December will be leading to Bojanala Waterfront in Gaborone for the live So Deep Experience (SDX) music festival that will bring together the variety of music genres to the attendants. In an interview, the organizer of the event DJ Just Myza said the #SDX event is not marking its first year.

He said The SoDeep Experience began as an online radio show and podcast in the UK, running for about two years before transitioning into an outdoor music event in 2021. “Since then, it has grown steadily, with the event being hosted three times a year, each edition elevating the experience and attracting more music lovers,” he said.

The event aims to create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music, art and life.

Myza said some of the local artists that will headline the event with performances include Mr O Tshaba Tshutshu, DeStinky, Dizzy Dee, Blaze Knight and Frostbite for the ladies.

According to him, they always try to maintain a diverse line-up to keep our patrons interested and hocked to the #SDX movement. “With every artist that we engage we want them to understand that our patrons matter more than anything and our job is to give them an unforgettable experience,” he added.

Going forward, DJ Myza said there are plans to make the event a national one, expanding it to other parts of the country like Maun or Francistown to reach more music lovers.

According to him, the idea is to create a national #SDX experience, such as the “SoDeep Maun Experience. “However, our focus is on growing and elevating the experience with every edition, ensuring that it becomes a signature event that speaks for itself. This gradual approach allows us to maintain quality and create an unforgettable experience for our patrons wherever it takes place,” he added.

Myza said as SoDeep Experience is gearing up for its next event, organizers are thrilled to continue add new dimension to the event— that comprises an additional stage that promises to elevate the overall experience for attendees especially the ladies.

“We doing a double experience. House stage and RnB stage,” he said