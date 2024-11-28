BBS Bank has taken significant step in its journey to becoming a fully-fledged commercial bank by launching its Business Current Account offering. The official launch, held on Tuesday, marked a critical milestone in the institution’s transformation. BBS Board Chairman Dr. Vincent Mogano reflected on the bank’s legacy, highlighting its longstanding role as a financial intermediary.

“For over five decades, BBS has supported business growth through mortgage loans, savings, and investment products,” Mogano said, adding – “today, as we continue our migration journey, we aim to build a compelling brand and foster vibrant collaborations with you, our strategic partners”.

They introduced four distinct current accounts tailored to different business needs.

SME Current Account: Designed for businesses with an annual turnover of up to P10 million, such as bakeries and service providers.

Non-Profit Making Current Account: Tailored for NGOs and churches, offering flexible turnover thresholds.

Business Banking Current Account: Suited for enterprises with turnovers ranging from P10 million to P100 million, including retailers and unions.

Corporate Banking Business Current Account: Created for high-turnover businesses exceeding P100 million, such as pension funds and asset managers.

Each account provides access to digital banking platforms, multiple card issuance, digital statements, and unlimited withdrawals. Account holders will also benefit from tailored lending facilities and a dedicated relationship manager.

BBS Managing Director Pedzani Tafa underscored the bank’s commitment to the business community. “Our transformative strategy includes five pillars, one of which focuses on product development. Today’s launch of the Business Current Account is part of that commitment,” Tafa said, adding that “these accounts are designed to unlock working capital and enable businesses to thrive amid evolving economic conditions”.

Tafa emphasised BBS Bank’s deep understanding of the Botswana market, offering financial solutions that consider the seasonal dynamics of local businesses. The bank also prides itself on having an in-house credit department and affordable banking costs, making it a competitive choice for businesses across the spectrum.

The launch reaffirms BBS Bank’s mission to provide innovative financial solutions while strengthening its relationships with Botswana’s business community