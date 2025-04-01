In every nation, there is a standard that never fails to measure its future: look at the state of its teachers, and you will know where it is headed. If the teacher is honored, the nation is heading towards prosperity, and if they are marginalized, then know that the society is heading towards the abyss of ignorance and decline. The teacher is not just an employee who performs a daily duty, but rather the foundation upon which generations are built, and the basis upon which civilizations are established. So, what if this foundation is fragile, struggling to make ends meet, and fighting harsh conditions that show no mercy? What if the profession of shaping minds becomes synonymous with poverty and deprivation?

When you see a teacher suffering, know that the nation has abandoned its glory, and the society has begun to lose its way. The teacher is not just an individual in society, but rather the builder of civilizations, the guardian of identity, and the bearer of the torch of knowledge in the paths of ignorance. A state that ignores its teachers is destroying its own foundation with its own hands, and digging the grave of its future in deadly silence.

The strength of nations is not in their high walls, nor in their treasure troves filled with gold, nor in their equipment, but in the minds of their children, which are shaped by the teacher. When states neglect their teachers, they are compromising their true security, because knowledge alone is the weapon that does not rust, and the power that is not defeated.

Schools are not just buildings made of brick and mortar, but factories for minds, and laboratories for revival. What is the use of walls if there is no thought that illuminates, and no knowledge that changes? A nation that makes the teacher just a marginalized employee is destroying the pillars of its future with its own hands, and condemning itself to remain in the shadows.

When the teacher’s salary is the lowest on the state’s salary scale, barely enough to last two or three days, know that the state has chosen ignorance over knowledge, and decline over progress. The teacher is not just an employee who performs daily tasks, but rather a leader who shapes minds, and an engineer who builds the future.

What if the state neglects its teachers, and thereby destroys the future of its people with its own hands? How can a nation prosper when its teachers are begging for respect before rights? How can a society progress when its role model is crushed under the weight of poverty and neglect? When the teacher is unable to secure their most basic needs, education becomes a trade, and schools turn into centers for grades rather than minds.

The teacher is the torch that lights the way for generations, and if the state extinguishes this torch, it will plunge into the darkness of ignorance and backwardness. And when the dignity of the teacher is broken, it is not just an individual who collapses, but an entire nation.

We have two choices, and there is no third option: either we make the teacher the foundation for progress, or we continue to fall into the swamp of backwardness. Nations that respected their teachers built their civilizations, and nations that neglected them became a thing of the past.

There is no revival without education, and no education without a noble teacher. If we want to build a future that is worthy of pride, let us start by preserving the dignity of those who shape minds.

Anon