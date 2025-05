The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) which is the official opposition party in the 13th Parliament, has issued a statement in April 2025 the gist of which is to dispel the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). This declaration followed opinions from former Members of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba…



Subscribe Now This content is for Monthly members only. Already a member? Log in here