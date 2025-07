Revenue jumps 4% to P1.49 billion Strong 2024 growth attributed to strategy Profit before Tax reaches P259 million, up 30% BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw BTCL recorded strong performance in the year ended 31st March 2025 with its revenue growing by four percent to P1.49 billion. The company indicated that strong performance across other business fundamentals…



