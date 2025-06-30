Court orders Botswana govt to apologise to Bridgette Motsepe Apology to cover Ian Khama, Isaac Kgosi, Welheminah Maswabi Botswana to settle huge legal bills, costs for publishing apologies As former President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s blunder haunts Botswana STAFF WRITERS editors@thepatriot.co.bw… Read more: Motsepe, Butterfly’s last laugh
BAKANG PHUTHEGO BUSINESS WITH BK RelatedPosts BTCL enjoys strong growth From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative In the early years after independence, Botswana stood out as a model of stability and sound… Read more: From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship
RelatedPosts BTCL enjoys strong growth From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative Dr Dimakatso Polokelo Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is emerging as a core component of socio-economic advancement. For African economies navigating… Read more: Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative
Court orders Botswana govt to apologise to Bridgette Motsepe Apology to cover Ian Khama, Isaac Kgosi, Welheminah Maswabi Botswana to settle huge legal bills, costs for publishing apologies As former President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s blunder haunts Botswana STAFF WRITERS editors@thepatriot.co.bw… Read more: Motsepe, Butterfly’s last laugh
BAKANG PHUTHEGO BUSINESS WITH BK RelatedPosts BTCL enjoys strong growth From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative In the early years after independence, Botswana stood out as a model of stability and sound… Read more: From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship
RelatedPosts BTCL enjoys strong growth From tenderpreneurship to true entrepreneurship Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative Dr Dimakatso Polokelo Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is emerging as a core component of socio-economic advancement. For African economies navigating… Read more: Digital Public Infrastructure as a Strategic Imperative