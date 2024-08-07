We gather here today to mark a significant milestone in our journey, one that promises to elevate the sport of swimming to new heights. This year, BSSA is celebrating a very BIG year, after it was registered as a Society at the Registrar of Societies on 20th October 2004. In October 2024, we will be celebrating 20 years of the existence of the BSSA.

Relatively young as it is the BSSA has achieved much in the 20 years. Within 4 years of existence, the BSSA sent its very first Olympians Sam Paxinos and James Kamyuka to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and thereafter to every Olympic Games save for the 2012 games, with swimmers such as Naomi Ruele, David Van Der Colf and James Freeman meeting qualifying times.

Meeting qualifying times is not child’s play. The qualifying times met by our swimmers 8 years ago are being swam by our swimmer now, yet the qualifying times keep getting tougher and tougher as the world standard gets higher and higher, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to qualify for international competition, let alone Olympic games.

What this tells us, as a Federation, is that we need a National Plan. We need to work together as a Federation and our coaches and stakeholders to up our standards and elevate our athletes from a young age to reach their full potential and meet the challenges of ever-increasing qualifying times. This challenge starts when the swimmer is young and at the development stage.

NATIONAL PLAN / STRATEGY

We were here last year at the end of August 2023 to bid farewell to our Junior Team that was competing at the Junior World Aquatic Championships in Natenya Israel, when DTCB graciously agreed to sponsor our team to the tune of P100 000.

DTCB is very clear in its direction, that their interest is the swimmer. We loved this! This was exactly what we were looking for. A sponsor who knows what they are looking for. A sponsor who knows what sports is and what to look out for. This of cause fell directly in line with our Strategic Objective of IMPROVING ATHLETE PERFORMANCE. To achieve our desired strategic goal of: Qualify swimmers with minimum “B” times at international competitions; Medalling swimmers at continental and international competitions; Qualifying swimmers at the highest level at SA competitions.

This sponsorship from DTCB comes right at the right time, at the start of an Olympic Cycle, to support our swimmers to aim to reach qualifying times for 2028 Olympics.

THE SPONSORSHIP

This sponsorship from DTCB is going to support two Groups of swimmers: Development Squad (Juniors – ages 12 – 15) – 20 Athletes; and Senior Squad – 10 Athletes. The support we will be giving will be to provide the necessary enablers to support the athletes to thrive, such as; High Performance Camps at the High- Performance Center in Pretoria, with by world renowned Olympic Coach Rocco;

Provisions of Strength and Conditioning Support, Sports Psychologist support; and Physiotherapy support.

A key component for us as the BSSA, is our Coaches. This programme can never be a success if we do not consider that at the center of the Athlete’s success is the coach behind the swimmer. There is no point building all this support around the swimmer when we are not working with the coach.

The Coach is pivotal to the Programme, as the implementer. We as the BSSA have therefore had a fruitful workshop at the High-Performance Center in Pretoria with our coaches where they discussed all the technical components that need to be in place for this programme to work. When our swimmers go to the High-Performance Center, they will be accompanied by a coach from their club, so that whatever they learn at the HPC is continued when the swimmers return home.

An upskilled coach helps to change the landscape of swimming in Botswana!! In that way, not only will the swimmers on the programme benefit, but all the swimmers registered under the BSSA, who will have the benefit of working with a coach who, will be working with a coach who, as of next week, we will be seeing 5 of his swimmers swimming at the Olympic Games in Paris, coach Rocco Merrin.

Swimming has always been a sport of discipline, dedication, and determination. It embodies the spirit of hard work and perseverance. Our athletes train tirelessly to push their limits, break records, and inspire the next generation of swimmers. However, achieving excellence requires more than just talent and hard work—it requires support and investment.

DTCP shares our passion for the sport and recognizes the importance of supporting our athletes, coaches, and development program. Their generous contribution will provide essential resources for training, and development initiatives. It will enable us to enhance our competitions, offer better support for our athletes, and ultimately, help us achieve our goal of being a leading force in the world of sport in Botswana.

This partnership also reflects a shared commitment to community and health. Swimming is more than just a competitive sport; it is a lifelong skill that promotes physical fitness, mental well-being, and inclusivity. With our sponsor’s support, we will be able to expand our outreach programs, bringing swimming to the community by way of a Water Safety Day, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joys and benefits of water safety.