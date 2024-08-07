Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Thapelo Matsheka has denied allegations that he intends to resign from the ruling party soon. In an interview just after he presented a strong worded personal statement before Parliament on Friday condemning his arrest by Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) few years back, Matsheka said he remains committed to the party and would support it in this year elections.

“The party and the government are big organisations. I have just decided to take a break in this elections cycle, and I don’t rule out the possibility of coming back in the future. I have heard lot of things being said about me, that I will quit BDP,” said Matsheka.

Matsheka confirmed that he would not be seeking reelection, a development that observers say indicates that he could be no longer interested in politics.

Sources say Matsheka has also turned down a proposal by Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) to be their candidates in Lobatse. “I would like to put it on record that I am nearing the end of my term as a Member of Parliament for Lobatse Constituency and will not seek reelection back into this Honourable House. In economics its free entry and FORCED exit. I was abused and forced to exit,” said Matsheka.

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said Matshekga’s departure was a big loss for the BDP.

He observed that Matsheka just like former BDP Secretary General Mpho Balopi has been subjected to harassment inside the BDP and that was fueled by a crop of new members in the party who wanted to endear themselves to Masisi.

“Balopi and Matsheka are experienced and valuable. Both are experienced MPs whom president Mokgweetsi Masisi should have made sure that they contest Bulela Ditswe and guide new crop of BDP MPs going forward,” he added.

Those in the know say Matsheka was removed from finance because he rubbed Masisi the wrong way when he proposed that all COVID-19 funds should be audited, and a report be availed to Parliament for a review emphasizing that corruption level was high especially on government tenders during the pandemic.