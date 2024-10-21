After an impressive leg against Cape Verde both home and away under the leadership of former national football team Head Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s leadership, fans and supporters are left wondering what the future holds for the Zebras in their pursuit of qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals. This comes after the head coach announced his resignation in Francistown on Tuesday after the zebras 1-0 defeat against Cape Verde and the national team being 3 points shy from qualifying for the AFCON games.

The Patriot on Sunday interviewed local Sports Analyst Thomas Motsewakhumo, who believes that the decision by Da Rosa disadvantaged the team because he announced it after a back to back win over Cape Verde, a win which catapulted Botswana to the second position on the group standing with 2 games to go. He further noted that though Da Rosa’s timing was bad, the national team could still triumphant in the competition.

Motsewakhumo further observed that as things stand Botswana only needs a win against Mauritania at home to confirm its second appearance at the AFCON finals. The win against Mauritania would ensure Botswana accumulates 9 points and if Cape Verde losses to Egypt it will mean both Egypt and Botswana go through. Botswana’s last fixture away against Egypt will be a formality.

“I expect Botswana to win against Mauritania taking into consideration the fact that they beat us narrowly 1-0 at their own backyard. Botswana has in the past proven a hard nut to crack at home especially at Obed Itani Chilume stadium which is our hunting ground. Between 2006 and 2024 we have played against Mauritania 5 times with Mauritania winning four of the games and Botswana one. The last time Mauritania came to Botswana we won 2- 1 in 2007 in the same competition,” he added.

Motsewakhumo further recommended that the Botswana Football Association (BFA) elevate Pontsho Moloi who has been the Da Rosa’s assistant to ensure the team remains focused on securing a place in the AFCON finals, adding that bringing in a new face at this crucial stage might prove detrimental because both players and assistant coaches are familiar with each other.

Coach Da Rosa who has been the Zebra’s head coach since November 2023, told the media at the post match press conference that though he is resigning, he is rooting for the boys and he is confident that they would qualify for AFCON finals.

“I am confident about the future, that the team will qualify for AFCON. We need to draw with Mauritania. I am very confident that the team will go to the finals,” he said.

Da Rosa alluded that his decision to quit was brought about by lack of consultation on BFA’s part in taking crucial decisions that affect his team, which include the decision to not participate at the upcoming CHAN tournament.