Nijel Amos discusses the doping ban, Tokyo 2025 World Championships, DJ Zorro, fatherhood, depression and an upcoming documentary, PATRIOT: Speaking of setbacks, the doping ban. It’s a topic that has been discussed a lot, can you share your side of the story. What exactly happened?

NIJEL: Yeah, the doping situation was probably one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in my career. After the Tokyo Olympics, during the 2022 season, I had a race in Morocco where I tested positive for a substance called GW1516. It’s a banned substance, but what made it strange for me was that I had been tested multiple times that year—before and after that race—and all my tests came back negative. This particular test in Morocco was an anomaly. The amount of the substance in my system was so small that it couldn’t have had any performance-enhancing effect. In fact, it’s not even a substance that’s available on the market anymore.

PATRIOT: That must have been frustrating for you, especially since you’ve been a professional athlete for so long and have always played by the rules.

NIJEL: Absolutely. I’ve been competing at the highest level for over a decade, and I’ve been tested regularly—sometimes up to 15 times a year. So, to have this happen was a shock. I fought the case for almost 18 months, trying to clear my name. We tested everything I ate, everything I drank. I even had detailed notes from my travels during that period to trace back every step. But despite all the evidence we gathered, we couldn’t prove where the substance came from. It was frustrating because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong, but at some point, the cost—both financially and emotionally—became too much to bear.

PATRIOT: That must have been a really draining process. Do you think the loss of your passport in Morocco had anything to do with the positive test?

NIJEL: You know, that’s something that crossed my mind. The circumstances were just so strange. I lost my passport during that trip, and three months later, it turned up in the same car that had transported me. It makes you wonder if something happened behind the scenes. But at the end of the day, I don’t have any concrete evidence to say for sure what happened. All I know is that I’ve never cheated, and I’ve always competed with integrity. Unfortunately, the case didn’t go in my favor, and I had to accept the ban. But I’m moving forward now.

PATRIOT: That’s a difficult situation. Your attitude and determination to move past it are admirable. How has this experience changed the way you view the sport of athletics?

NIJEL: It has indeed changed how I view certain organizations and the way things are handled behind the scenes. I’ve learned that the system isn’t always perfect, and sometimes things happen that are beyond your control. But my love for the sport hasn’t changed. I still believe in the purity of competition, and I’m still passionate about running. The ban was a tough pill to swallow, but it hasn’t dampened my desire to compete. If anything, it’s made me hungrier to come back and prove myself again.

PATRIOT: And you are coming back. So, what can we expect from you? How do you plan to make your comeback, and what are your goals moving forward?

NIJEL: I am definitely back. I left the sport as one of the fastest 800-meter runners in the world, and I still believe I have more to give. My goal is to return to the World Championships next year in Tokyo, and from there, I’ll take it step by step. I want to finish what I started and prove to myself that I can still compete at the highest level. I’ve always been a 400 and 800-meter runner, so I’ll be focusing on both events, but my primary goal is to reclaim my throne in the 800 meters. The King has been in exile, but now it’s time to come back and take my place.

PATRIOT: That’s powerful, man. Alongside your return to athletics, you’ve also been working on a documentary, which I think will be eye-opening for your fans. Can you tell us a little more about that?

NIJEL: Yeah, the documentary is something I’m really excited about. Over the years, I’ve been misunderstood in a lot of ways, and I think people don’t always see the full picture of who I am, both as an athlete and as a person. The documentary will take people behind the scenes of my journey— from being an 18-year-old kid winning medals on the world stage to the highs and lows I’ve experienced since then. It’s about sharing my truth and giving people a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs that come with being a professional athlete. People see me on TV for a minute or two during a race, but there’s so much more that happens behind the scenes.

PATRIOT: I can imagine. You’ve had such an incredible journey, and I think a lot of people are going to be inspired by your story. Is the documentary going to cover your time away from athletics, like your venture into DJing?

NIJEL: Absolutely. The documentary will cover all of that. After the 2013 season, when I was dealing with injuries, I found myself struggling with depression. I needed an outlet, and that’s when I turned to DJing. Music became a way for me to express myself and deal with the emotional and physical challenges I was going through. DJing helped me rediscover my passion for life, and it allowed me to come back stronger in 2014. I ended up winning every championship that year—African Championships, Commonwealth Games, Diamond League. Music helped me heal, and I want people to see that side of my journey as well.

PATRIOT: That’s amazing. I think it’s important for athletes to have outlets outside of their sport, especially when they’re dealing with tough times. The documentary will also touch on your personal life, including fatherhood. Tell us a little more about that?

NIJEL: Yeah, I’m a father to a beautiful 9-year-old daughter named Zoe. She was born in 2015, and being a dad has been one of the most amazing and challenging experiences of my life. It’s definitely shaped the way I see the world, and it’s given me a new perspective on what really matters. In the documentary, I’ll be sharing some of the personal challenges I’ve faced as a father, especially when I’m away competing or dealing with my own struggles. People often forget that athletes have lives outside of their sport, and I want to give them a glimpse into what it’s like to balance being a professional athlete with being a parent.

PATRIOT: How do you think you’ve changed, both as an athlete and personally, since you first burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old?

NIJEL: I think the biggest change is that I’ve become more grounded. When I was 18, everything happened so fast. I went from being a kid from Botswana to standing on the podium at the Olympics in front of the entire world. It was overwhelming, and I didn’t always have the right guidance to navigate it all. Now, at 30, I have a much better understanding of who I am and what I want out of life. I’ve learned to appreciate the journey, even the difficult parts, and I’ve become more focused on the process rather than just the results. I’ve also become more mindful of the people I surround myself with. Having the right support system—whether it’s coaches, friends, or family—makes all the difference.

PATRIOT: What advice would you give to the next generation of athletes who are trying to make their way in the world of professional sports?

NIJEL: My advice is simple: embrace the journey. Don’t get too caught up in the results because there will be ups and downs. You have to learn to love the process of getting better every day. There are going to be moments when things don’t go your way, but that’s all part of the journey. Keep working hard, stay focused on your goals, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Also, surround yourself with people who believe in you and want to see you succeed. The journey can be lonely at times, but having the right people in your corner makes it a lot easier.

PATRIOT: It’s clear that you’ve gained so much wisdom from your experiences, anything exciting on the horizon that your fans should look out for?

NIJEL: I’m really looking forward to getting back on the track and showing everyone what I’m capable of. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received over the years, and I can’t wait to make my comeback. The documentary is also something I’m excited about, so I hope everyone will watch it when it comes out. And lastly, I just want to say thank you to all the fans who have stuck with me through the highs and the lows. Your support means everything to me, and I’m going to give it my all when I return.

PATRIOT: We can’t wait to see you back on the track.

