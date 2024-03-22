LESEGO MOSINYI

Most of the time people are praised for their contributions when they are no longer with us. However recently Motlhaolosa Poetic Ensmble in collaboration with residents of Ra Tshosa ward in Serowe held an event to honor Jazz musician, Godfrey Keipidile and to launch a project to build him a house.

Speakers described the 70 year old Keipidile who is known in the music industry as ‘Bonjo’ not only as one of the finest lead guitarist to ever come out of Botswana but also a great singer and songwriter.

Renown Poet, Moroka Moreri who is also a musician and member of Motlhaolosa Poetic Ensemble said music icons like ‘Bonjo’ deserve to be given their flowers while they are still alive. He also said they deserve to be properly taken care of as they have done a lot to Botswana music industry and put the country on the map. “This man should be given the Naledi Ya Botswana’ award before he leave this world as he has done so much for this country,” he said.

Moreri indicated that in terms of music composition, nobody comes close to Bonjo. He said Bonjo has made history as he has footprint in the Grammy awards. He said one of the songs composed by Bonjo was recorded by one of renowned South African Music icon Jonas Ngwangwa who went on to win a Grammy Award with it.

Moreri indicated that they are not going to build Bonjo just an ordinary house, but a spacious house befitting his music status. “We are not doing this house project because we are saying Bonjo is poor, we are doing it because we want to thank him, and when he pass on we hope for it to be turned into museum for his musical legacy.

Mike Lesolle who has known Bonjo since his early days said he is a self taught guitarist who started his music in 1970s in Serowe with a band called ‘Tharesetala.’ He said the band made a name for itself owing to perfect display of music.

Lesolle said Bonjo was not selfish with his talent as he also taught a lot of people how to play guitar. “He was the one who taught a lot of artist how to play the guitar, the likes of Ditiro Dijeng, Scobinol Lekhutile and koolopile among others,” he said.

He said Bonjo later moved to Francistown where he played with the likes of Clement jackson, Louis Mhlanga and the late Ricky Molefe.

He said from Francistown, he moved to Gaborone where he became part a band called Dashiki, where he worked with the likes of Jonas Gwangwa, Lefifi Tladi and Oupa Rantshebele.

He also said bonjo is an icon on his own right as he also played with other icons not only in Botswana but africa with the likes of Hugh Masikela and other great musicians “The international footprint of Bonjo, he played with a lot of international acts, the turning point in his career was again truly in the company of accomplished musicians like Jonas Gwangwa, Steve Dyer, James Mpale and locals like Rampholo Molefe, Tsholofelo Keidibane, among others,’ he said.

Bonjo’s former guitar student, who is also former Khama III museum Curator, Scobie Lekhutile praised Bonjo for his music legacy. He encouraged people not to be afraid to tell that Bonjo penned some of well known songs. One such song is ‘Batsumi’ which was recorded by Jonas Gwangwa which went on to win many awards. He said it is high time things are rectified so that Bonjo can benefit from the sweat of his brow. He also described Bonjo as an eloquent speaker who is also a keen reader and is always willing to learn.

Debswana Deputy Managing Director, Koolatotse Koolatotse said he accepts the challenge to build Bonjo a house and promised to partake in the construction until handover. Koolatotse also said he has organized the recording and video shoot for Bonjo’s music, imploring Batswana to support Bonjo by buying the music after its release. For his part Bonjo thanked Motlhaolosa Poetic Ensemble and other stakeholders for the love that they have given him.