Stanbic Bank Botswana Limited profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2023 is expected to be between 10% and 20% higher than that reported for the comparative period ended 31 December 2022. This translates to an increase of between P59 million and P118 million. The profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2022 was P594 million. Full details of this performance will be included in the Bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 which will be published by 31 March 2024. Holders of Debt Securities are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s Debt Securities until a full announcement is made.

