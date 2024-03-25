LUCARA BOTSWANA INJECTS HALF A MILLION FOR MISS BOTSWANA COMPETITIONLucara Botswana is proud to announce the continuation of its sponsorship for Miss Botswana, with a significant investment totaling BWP 500,000.00 dedicated to the Miss Botswana 2024 competition. This partnership is a further indication of the Company’s devotion to nurturing local talent and echoes its deep belief in the transformative power of beauty and cultural heritage.Central to this sponsorship is the ambition to showcase Botswana’s abundant talent and natural treasures. In collaboration with esteemed jewelry company Messika, Lucara Botswana has created an unparalleled platform for Botswana to shine on both local and global stages. The legacy of Miss Botswana 2022, Lesego Chombo, serves as emphasis to this vision. Adorned with the prestigious Akh-Ba-Ka necklace, crafted from an extraordinary rough diamond discovered at Lucara Botswana’s Karowe mine, Lesego Chombo captivated audiences worldwide and secured the title of Miss World Africa, 2024.Lucara Botswana’s investment in local talent extends further, with the Company proudly supporting Mpho Mokgatle, a local and international award-winning jewelry designer and the acclaimed winner of the 2019 Lucara Jewellery Design Competition. Mokgatle’s jewelry set will be showcased by the reigning Miss World Africa, Lesego Chombo, at the upcoming Miss Botswana 2024 competition.“As we continue on this journey with Miss Botswana, we are driven by a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to celebrate the beauty and talent of the diamonds of Botswana. Through our partnership, we aim to enhance not only the Miss Botswana competition but also the aspirations and dreams of young women across our nation. Together, we will continue to shine a light on the rich cultural heritage and natural treasures of Botswana, inspiring generations to come,” said Lucara Botswana Managing Director, Ms. Naseem Banu Lahri.“This partnership allows us to support and uplift women as they journey to reshape what it means to not only be a beauty queen, but an agent of positive impact in local and international communities. We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and as such, it is an absolute pleasure to be part of Miss Botswana as a key support in their mandate.”As the 2024 Miss Botswana finale approaches, the Company eagerly anticipates witnessing yet another chapter in the remarkable partnership with Miss Botswana. Together, they continue to cultivate and celebrate the beauty, talent, and cultural heritage of Botswana, enriching lives and inspiring generations to come.Miss Botswana 2024 has unveiled the top 10 finalists who will battle it out for the prestigious crown at the Royal Aria Convention Centre on the 23rd of March 2024. ... See MoreSee Less
MASISI DEFENDS HUNTING QUOTAS FOR ELEPHANTS IN BOTSWANA- adamant that it is a management tool to control ballooning numbers which are detrimental to the environment and livelihoods ... See MoreSee Less
… an increase of between P59m and P118m Stanbic Bank Botswana Limited profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2023 is expected to be between 10% and 20% higher than that reported for the comparative period ended… Read more: Stanbic expects 20% jump in PBT
LESEGO MOSINYI editors@thepatriot,co.bw Most of the time people are praised for their contributions when they are no longer with us. However recently Motlhaolosa Poetic Ensmble in collaboration with residents of Ra Tshosa ward in Serowe held an event to… Read more: Motlhaolosa fetes Bonjo
Stanbic Bank Botswana has welcomed key stakeholders, clients and members of the media, for an insightful morning dubbed ‘Connected Conversations – Structured Solutions’, a platform at which the Bank was privileged to present a strong portfolio of Global Markets (GM) Forex (FX) Structured… Read more: Stanbic’s structured solutions deliver client growth
