Out with modesty; in with frankness – no ego nursing. Naledi Madala is spelling it out without holding back. She behoves the nation to have a hard look in the mirror and acknowledge the wrong turns the country has taken – the unseized opportunities.The face of Botswana’s desired new economic order; a well-groomed economist, who ditched private sector employment for a Senior Policy Advisory role in the Ministry of Finance, is shaking the country from its slumber.What most have seen as a bleak future – simply because diamonds sales have declined – she has identified that as a huge opportunity to recalibrate the economic system. She simply oozes positivity in the midst of great uneasiness. She talks to Patriot Business

Kindly discuss what prompted the setting up of Botswana Economic Transformation Programme.

MADALA:The Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP) was born out of necessity and policy gaps. For decades, Botswana’s prosperity has been anchored on diamonds. Yet, the global economy is shifting, demand patterns are changing, and the risks of overdependence on a single resource are becoming clearer. BETP is therefore not an isolated reform, but a decisive step in fast-tracking and scaling up Botswana’s long-standing ambition to diversify its economy. Through the Big Fast Results methodology, it provides the discipline, urgency, and delivery focus needed to accelerate reforms that Botswana has always aspired to, broadening the economic base, attracting investment, creating sustainable jobs, and building resilience for the future.

Support authors and subscribe to content This is premium stuff. Subscribe to read the entire article. Login if you have purchased Buy Article Unlock this article and gain permanent access to read it. Unlock Now