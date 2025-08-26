The P162 billion windfall

Unprecedented Qatar’s investment lifts economic mood

Amount four times Botswana’s foreign reserves at P44 billion

Almost double Botswana’s 2025/26 national budget of P89 billion

Qataris in massive investment in southern and central Africa

STAFF WRITERS

editors@thepatriort.co.bw

Botswana government and Al Mansour Holdings of Qatar have signed a substantive agreement worth $12 billion (approximately P162 billion) to kickstart cooperation at a high level. Al Mansour Holdings signed an agreement with Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) which will see the fruition of the $12 billion investment, which will be critical to the country’s development.

The deal, announced by President Duma Boko is expectedto drive economic stability, diversification, and long-term prosperity for Botswana by accelerating national development goals across various sectors such as Mining, Energy. Agriculture and Tourism

