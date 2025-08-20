ASIAN CHEF

Description:

We are seeking an experienced Asian Chef with expertise in Chinese, Indian, and fusion cuisine. The ideal candidate will showcase exceptional culinary skills, uphold high standards in food preparation, and mentor junior kitchen staff.

Responsibilities:

• Prepare high-quality Asian dishes, meeting presentation standards.

• Develop and refine recipes for traditional and fusion cuisine.

• Manage the Asian cuisine section, ensuring efficient operations.

• Train and mentor junior staff in Asian culinary practices.

• Monitor food inventory and maintain hygiene and safety standards.

Requirements:

• Proven experience as an Asian Chef, with at least 10 years of expertise in Chinese and Indian cuisine.

• Strong knowledge of Asian cooking techniques, ingredients, and flavor profiles.

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

• Additional certifications in Asian cuisine are a plus.

Interested candidates should forward their CV and qualifications to vacancies@choppies.co.bw, referenced “ASIAN CHEF 02” not later than the 2ª of September 2025