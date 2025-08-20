Botswana Development Corporation is looking for dynamic, zealous, and qualified individuals to submit application for the following positions.

FACILITIES OFFICER

Reporting to the Property Manager, you will be responsible to ensure the seamless upkeep and day- to-day operations of BDC’s property portfolio, ensuring buildings are safe, well-kept, and compliant with all regulations while maximising tenant satisfaction and retention by managing maintenance, budgets, and tenant inquiries.

Coordinate maintenance, vendor contracts, utilities, security, space allocation, and emergency preparedness to sustain a functional environment that supports business continuity and employee well-being.

Drive cost efficiency and asset preservation through assisting with proactive budgeting, preventive maintenance, and sustainability initiatives—creating a welcoming, compliant space for tenants and staff. This will include activities relating to maintenance management-overseeing presentive and reactive maintenance programs for all properties, coordinate repairs and ensure uptime.

Responsible for creating and managing preventive maintenance schedules, reducing emergency repairs and extending asset life.

Contribute to maintaining detailed maintenance records, audit trails, inspection results, tenant logs, and delivering monthly/quarterly performance reports to leadership.

Responsible for Budget Planning & Control: Develop, monitor, and manage departmental or organizational budgets to ensure alignment with cost containment goals.

Regularly review expenditures and adjust forecasts. Also, you will be able to ensure that the annual budgets are prepared for, monitor actuals vs. projections, and control expenses.

Measure cost-efficiency and use financial metrics to guide expenditures and facility investments. You will also monitor operational and financial performance and maintain dashboards or reports.

Qualifications

The candidates should have a recognised bachelor’s degree in Facilities Management, Business Administration, Property Management, Real Estate Management, Construction Management, Civil Engineering/ Buildings Services or related fields.

A least 5 years of post-qualification relevant experience in the facilities/ building / construction / property management with a track record of managing multiple properties and different types of properties.

BUILDING SUPERVISOR

Ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of BDC’s properties by overseeing all daily maintenance and repairs, acting as the primary liaison with contractors to guarantee work adheres to top-quality, health, and safety standards.

Conduct regular inspections, to proactively identify and resolve issues— whether HVAC, plumbing, structural and electrical—before they escalate.

Manage tenant relations, responding promptly to concerns and service requests to ensure high satisfaction levels.

Coordinate preventive maintenance programs, manage resources efficiently, and ensure full compliance with all regulations, all while maintaining a safe, functional, and welcoming environment for tenants and staff alike. This will include activities relating to responding to call outs at properties appropriately and where necessary visit sites and carry out first line maintenance.

You will also be responsible for Coordinating, and supervising external service providers to ensure quality, timeliness, and purchase orders adherence.

Hold regular performance reviews. You will also contribute to conducting planned risk assessments and site inspections, lead staff in corrective actions, oversee annual regulatory inspections, and ensure full adherence to health and safety legislation.

You will be responsible for Budget Planning & Control: Develop, monitor, and manage departmental or organizational budgets to ensure alignment with cost containment goals. Regularly review expenditures and adjust forecasts. Also, you will be able to ensure timely completion of facility work orders and SLA adherence.

Qualifications

Minimum of a National Craft Certificate, Diploma or equivalent in any maintenance related field.

At least 5 years of post-qualification relevant experience in the building / construction / property /facilities maintenance.

Knowledge of health and safety codes, relevant laws, building maintenance, tenant relations and standards related to Facilities and Property Management.

Candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their applications to recruitment@bdc.bw. Deadline for applications is 29 August 2025. BDC offers a commensurate package with attractive benefits.

OUR RECRUITMENT PROCESS ACKNOWLEDGES PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS.

Recruitment Data Privacy Notice

By applying for a position at Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), you consent to the collection and processing of your personal data (i.e. identification details, contact information, date of birth and employment history etc) for recruitment and employment purposes, in accordance with the Botswana Data Protection Act 18 of 2024.

Your information will be handled confidentially and may be shared with authorised internal departments and third-party service providers involved in the recruitment process.

You have the right to access, rectify, restrict, or request the deletion of your personal data or object to the processing of your personal data. For inquiries on the processing of your personal data, contact Data Protection Officer at: dpo@bdc.bw