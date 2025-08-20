KITSO RAMONO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Progressive Institute, a diversified enterprise with interests in mining, human resources, leadership development, transport, and energy, has launched the first-ever Botswana Mining Show, scheduled for September 21–23 at Fairground Holdings under the theme “A New Era of Mining.”

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, Progressive Institute Chief Executive Officer, MmolokiMmolotsi said the theme was chosen to inspire growth, empowerment, and sustainability within Botswana’s mining sector.“The theme challenges us beyond extraction. It calls us to reimagine mining as a strategic pillar of diversification, innovation, and inclusive growth. It asks us to explore how mineral resources can catalyse downstream industries, create sustainable jobs, and position Botswana on the global map,” Mmolotsi said.

