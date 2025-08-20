GCC, BSE signMOU for issuance of municipal bonds

Municipal bonds expected to ease financial burden on Govt

GORATAONE KGOSIMORE

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

As government continues to grapple with financial challenges and a dwindling economy, the Gaborone City Council (GCC) has undertaken aresolve toself-finance, inking a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) which will facilitate issuance of municipal bonds.

Themunicipalbonds, a historicfeat as the first ever in the country will see GCC independently raise funds directly from the markets tofinance its infrastructureand projects.

