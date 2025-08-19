Recruitment

Bank of Baroda (Botswana) Limitedis a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (India), a government of India undertaking public sector unit, having its registered office at Gaborone, wishes toinvite applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the following positions:

Post No. 1- RiskHead (Re-Advert)

Nationality: Motswana.

Qualification: The minimum qualification is Degree in Risk Management.

Working Experience: Minimum 3 years prior work experience is required in Banking.

Computer Knowledge: Candidate should have computer knowledge like Windows, MS Office, MS Excel, Internet, etc.

KeyCompetencies– Good in communication skill, Analytical and detail-oriented, resilient, Proactive, Result-orientated, expertise in risk management framework.

Process for Recruitment: Interview.

Remuneration: Negotiable as per qualification and experience of candidate.

Appointment: Selected candidate appointment will be subjected to regulatory clearance.

Candidates fulfilling the above eligibility criteria may apply with their CV to the following address within seven days from the date of publication of this advertisement .

The Managing Director,

Bank of Baroda (Botswana) Ltd.

Postal Address- PO Box 216ADD Postnet,KagleView,Gaborone

Physical Address- Plot-14456, Kamoshungo Road, NokiaCircle, G-west Industrial, Gaborone.

Email- hrm.botswana@bankofbaroda.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Bank of Baroda (Botswana) Ltd. is a member of Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana