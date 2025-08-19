Three second handaircrafts purchased, one grounded

KITSO RAMONO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Government has given Air Botswanaover a billion pula between 2019 and 2024, largely to maintain the airline’s ageing fleet, cover operational shortfalls, and pay staff salaries.

The shocking revelation was made by Minister of Transport &Infrastructure, Noah Salakaeon Friday when responding to a question from Chobe MP, Simasiku Mapulanga. He outlined the annual support, revealing that the national airline received P17 million in 2019/20 for a refleeting exercise following the acquisition of one Embraer E170 jet and two ATR72-600 aircrafts. COVID-19 relief saw P116 million in 2020/21 and P76.2 million in 2021/22 injected into the airline.

