Amid accelerating global imperatives fordecarbonisation, Botswana is strategically positioning itself as a frontrunner in SouthernAfrica’s low-carbon energy transition, demonstrating a clear commitment to sustainableeconomic transformation. In line with this moment, RMB, the Corporate InvestmentBanking division of First National Bank Botswana, hosted a CEOs Roundtable onRenewable Energy.

This landmark engagement brought together policymakers,regulators, industry, and development finance to align on the practical pathways neededto transition Botswana to a low-carbon, resilient energy economy.

“This initiative reflects RMB’s unwavering commitment to driving Botswana’ssustainable development through innovative, fit-for-purpose financial solutions. Bymobilising over P500 million in green investments locally, and over P1.3 billionregionally, RMB is not only enabling the country’s transition to cleaner energy but alsocementing its role as a trusted partner in shaping a greener, more resilient future,” saidFNB Botswana CEO, Mr Steven LefentseBogatsu.

The roundtable, held in Gaborone, brought together leaders from the Ministry ofMinerals and Energy, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), the Botswana EnergyRegulatory Authority (BERA), multinational mining houses, independent powerproducers, and industry experts. The gathering served not just as a dialogue, but as adeliberate intervention to fast-track the realisation of Botswana’s energy mix target of50/50 by 2030, with particular emphasis on scalable partnerships and unlockinginnovative funding mechanisms.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Harriet Mlalazi, Director, RMBBotswana, remarked, “This is a signal of intent. As RMB, we understand that sustainabledevelopment requires more than capital; it demands foresight, alignment, and thecourage to lead. By creating a space where the government and the private sector canconverge around shared goals, we are laying the groundwork for long-term impact. Ourinvestments and partnerships reflect a firm belief that Botswana can emerge as aregional leader in renewable energy, and that financial institutions like ours have a dutyto help actualise that vision.”

At the heart of the engagement was a shared recognition that Botswana stands at apivotal inflexion point. With global momentum shifting toward sustainability, the countryis uniquely positioned to leapfrog traditional energy models and build a modern energysystem that is both inclusive and future-fit. The conversations unpacked key areas suchas the Just Energy Transition and its estimated USD 1.1 to 1.4 billion financingrequirement, highlighting how blended finance instruments and public-privatecollaboration can reduce risk, attract private capital, and ensure equitable outcomes.

Delegates also examined the strategic potential of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)as a market-aligned tool for corporate decarbonisation, and the monetisation of carboncredits as a mechanism to enhance project viability, particularly in the context of lowtariffenvironments. Further, the forum explored lessons from Namibia’s Model inrelation to the unbundling of BPC, a reform widely viewed as a critical enabler of marketliberalisation and investor confidence.

The roundtable provided a valuable forum for technical exchange while reinforcingRMB’s continued role as a collaborative partner in shaping Africa’s growth trajectorythrough purposeful strategic engagement.Through this engagement, RMB reasserts its place at the forefront of Botswana’sdevelopment agenda, not as a passive financier but as an active enabler oftransformation. The bank’s vision is firmly rooted in shared prosperity, where economicgrowth is not pursued in isolation but achieved through inclusive, climate-resilientsystems that empower communities and future generations. By leveraging innovativefinancing solutions and strategic partnerships, the bank actively shapes a resilient andinclusive growth model that balances commercial viability with sustainabledevelopment.