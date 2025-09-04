NANCY RAMOKHUA

Former Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) road show participant Ketso Letlotlo is making her way to the top. The singer and song writer is working on the release of her new album ‘Lethabo’ which translates to happiness, a five-track album.

The album has songs such as Lethabo, Mo tlogele and Robala are an introduction to the music industry. Sharing her feelings, Letlotlo shared that she finds pleasure in singing, something that continues giving her a greater experience of life withinBotswana’s music industry. “People have different activities that give them life. For me it’s singing. I love pouring out my heart into melodies,” the singer said.

The Lehututu native who discovered her gift at of 8, began building her career shortly after joining the DBS road show competition, granting her an opportunity to get into a recording studio for the first time. Letlotlo won prize money from her participation, making her life even better. “I was awarded for best music video and best rising star, acquiring over P20 000. 00. I am happythat I was given an opportunity and I took it to do the most meaningful thing to me which is singing,” she said.

Featuring Setswana, Sekgalagadi and English in her songs, the album intertwines emotions of love, loss, resilience and hope.