To pay interim dividend of P151 million

BY KITSO RAMONO

editors@thepatriot.com

Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) has announced its results for the first half of 2025, showing that the group remains strong despite a difficult economic climate.

Presenting the results in Gaborone on Friday, Botswana Life Senior Actuary Lebeilwe Semadi said the company’s insurance business, the core of BIHL, was stable, even though there were more claims than expected in the funeral cover portfolio.“This shows our core business is resilient,” he said.

