MAGOSIIN HOT SOUP

Judge dismisses his application to strike out statements in a case against him

DIS officer Malikongwa accuses Magosi of sabotage, victimization, abuse of office

Malikongwaignored Magosi's orders to conduct illegal transactions

Case threatens to expose the rot in DIS leadership, rampant fraudulent transactions

High CourtJudge Dr Zein Kebonanghas dismissed an attempt to have corruption allegations against DIS boss Peter Magosi and former President Mokgweetsi Masisi removed from the court records.

Magosi had applied to court to have some statements expunged from the Malikongwa’s case and struck from the record, arguing the claims were scandalous, vexatious, and irrelevant.But Justice Dr Zein Kebonangdismissed the application on Thursday, and ruled that the fact that state attorneys seek to bury allegations of theft, abuse of power and corruption is no reason to strike out the allegations.

