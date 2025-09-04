DCEC probes54 high profile cases including politicians

Chase corruption proceeds, focus on procurement and land

Investigating Mogoditshane Sub-Land board

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has stepped up a crackdown on corruption, with over P144 million worth of suspected illicit assets traced in 2024 alone.Director-General of DCEC, BotlhaleMakgekgenenetold journalists in Gaborone on Wednesday that the money and property suspected to be proceeds of corruption have since been referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for recovery applications.“This represents a sharp increase compared to 2023 when just over P1 million worth of assets were referred. Our focus has been on lifestyle audits, tracing hidden wealth, and disrupting financial networks that enable corruption,” Makgekgenene said.

She explained that the DCEC is adopting a parallel investigation strategy, which not only probes alleged corrupt practices but also tracks illicit funds and financial trails. “Asset recovery sends a strong message that corruption does not pay,” she added.

