Botswana's Top 100 CEOs unveiled

Progressive Institute to hostTop CEO Conference&Awards

Geared towards honouring and cementing resolute leadership

GORATAONE KGOSIMORE

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

The Progressive Institute has launched Botswana’s inaugural Top 100 CEOs initiative, setting a precedent in recognising visionary executive leaders in the country.

Progressive Institute CEO, Mmoloki Mmolotsi,said the initiative is aimed at profiling Botswana’soutstandingChief Executive Officers who have advanced the country’s economic and social progress, building robust leadershipculture to change Botswana’s business trajectory.

The recognition of CEOs as drivers of growth and nationaldevelopment, he saidunderscores their role in fostering innovation, leading their companies to success and making positive contributions to the economy.

Support authors and subscribe to content This is premium stuff. Subscribe to read the entire article. Login if you have purchased Buy Article Unlock this article and gain permanent access to read it. Unlock Now