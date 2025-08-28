WE ARE HIRING
FOR WHAT’S NEXT
Botswana’s leading agency is looking for the best talent. At The Dialogue
Group (TDG), bold thinking meets precision delivery and work that moves
markets. From nation-building briefs to investor narratives and brand
turnarounds, we are assembling specialists who turn strategy into outcomes.
If mastery, momentum and measurable results are your thing, step in.
Send your CV and a one-page cover letter to hr@dialogue.co.bw
with the role title in the subject line.
The closing date for applications is 5 September 2025.
Please do not fax or call in person. Candidates who are not contacted
should consider themselves unsuccessful.
1 SENIOR PR CONSULTANT
Own the narrative. Lead multi-market PR strategy,
crisis and issues management, executive profiling
and newsroom-grade content that shapes opinion \
and protects reputations.
Essentials:
• 8–12+ years in PR/Comms
• Proven crisis/issue leadership and stakeholder
management
• Media strategy, thought-leadership, and
measurement mastery
• Exceptional writing, counsel and client gravitas
2 PROGRAMMES MANAGER: SOCIAL & BEHAVIOUR
CHANGE COMMUNICATIONS (SBCC)
Design and run end-to-end SBCC programmes—
insights, human-centred design, partnerships, field
operations, and monitoring & evaluation that shift
behaviour at scale.
Essentials:
• 6–10+ years in SBCC/public health/social impact
• Strong research, M&E and partner management
experience
• HCD/behavioural science literacy; donor/reporting
competence
• Operational excellence across multi-site programmes
3 ACCOUNT DIRECTOR
Lead portfolios to growth. Orchestrate integrated
campaigns, manage P&L, elevate client relationships,
and deliver work that is on strategy, on time, and on
budget.
Essentials:
• 7–10+ years in agency/client leadership
• Sharp commercial instinct and delivery governance
• Integrated comms across PR, digital, creative & events
• Team leadership, forecasting and performance
management
4 ACCOUNT MANAGER
Run the day-to-day. Translate briefs into action,
manage timelines and suppliers, keep quality high,
and turn clients into advocates.
Essentials:
• 3–6+ years in integrated communications/account
management
• Impeccable project management and client service
• Solid writing, presentation and reporting skills
• Comfortable with budgets, suppliers and fast
turnarounds
5 EVENT SPECIALIST
Create moments that move people. Design, produce,
and execute events from C-suite forums to mass
activations with precision logistics and brand theatre.
Essentials:
• 4–8+ years in event strategy and production
• End-to-end planning: concepts, run-of-show,
vendors, HSE, permits
• Budget control, onsite leadership and post-event
evaluation
• Calm under pressure; flawless attention to detail
6 SENIOR ART DIRECTOR
Act as a brand guardian, elevate craft standards,
and mentor designers while collaborating tightly with
strategy, PR, account and production teams.
Essentials:
• 7–10+ years in brand/visual design (agency
experience preferred)
• A portfolio that proves concept-to-delivery
excellence: identity systems, campaigns, templates,
decks, toolkits, motion
• Mastery of layout, typography, grid systems, colour
and design for multi-platform execution
• Fluency in Adobe CC (AI/PS/ID/AE) and Figma; basic
prototyping and motion chops
• Confidence in art direction (shoots/illustration/
iconography) and production (pre-press specs,
vendor liaising)
Please note priority
consideration will be given to
Botswana citizens.
