Botswana’s leading agency is looking for the best talent. At The Dialogue

Group (TDG), bold thinking meets precision delivery and work that moves

markets. From nation-building briefs to investor narratives and brand

turnarounds, we are assembling specialists who turn strategy into outcomes.

If mastery, momentum and measurable results are your thing, step in.

Send your CV and a one-page cover letter to hr@dialogue.co.bw

with the role title in the subject line.

The closing date for applications is 5 September 2025.

Please do not fax or call in person. Candidates who are not contacted

should consider themselves unsuccessful.

1 SENIOR PR CONSULTANT

Own the narrative. Lead multi-market PR strategy,

crisis and issues management, executive profiling

and newsroom-grade content that shapes opinion \

and protects reputations.

Essentials:

• 8–12+ years in PR/Comms

• Proven crisis/issue leadership and stakeholder

management

• Media strategy, thought-leadership, and

measurement mastery

• Exceptional writing, counsel and client gravitas

2 PROGRAMMES MANAGER: SOCIAL & BEHAVIOUR

CHANGE COMMUNICATIONS (SBCC)

Design and run end-to-end SBCC programmes—

insights, human-centred design, partnerships, field

operations, and monitoring & evaluation that shift

behaviour at scale.

Essentials:

• 6–10+ years in SBCC/public health/social impact

• Strong research, M&E and partner management

experience

• HCD/behavioural science literacy; donor/reporting

competence

• Operational excellence across multi-site programmes

3 ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

Lead portfolios to growth. Orchestrate integrated

campaigns, manage P&L, elevate client relationships,

and deliver work that is on strategy, on time, and on

budget.

Essentials:

• 7–10+ years in agency/client leadership

• Sharp commercial instinct and delivery governance

• Integrated comms across PR, digital, creative & events

• Team leadership, forecasting and performance

management

4 ACCOUNT MANAGER

Run the day-to-day. Translate briefs into action,

manage timelines and suppliers, keep quality high,

and turn clients into advocates.

Essentials:

• 3–6+ years in integrated communications/account

management

• Impeccable project management and client service

• Solid writing, presentation and reporting skills

• Comfortable with budgets, suppliers and fast

turnarounds

5 EVENT SPECIALIST

Create moments that move people. Design, produce,

and execute events from C-suite forums to mass

activations with precision logistics and brand theatre.

Essentials:

• 4–8+ years in event strategy and production

• End-to-end planning: concepts, run-of-show,

vendors, HSE, permits

• Budget control, onsite leadership and post-event

evaluation

• Calm under pressure; flawless attention to detail

6 SENIOR ART DIRECTOR

Act as a brand guardian, elevate craft standards,

and mentor designers while collaborating tightly with

strategy, PR, account and production teams.

Essentials:

• 7–10+ years in brand/visual design (agency

experience preferred)

• A portfolio that proves concept-to-delivery

excellence: identity systems, campaigns, templates,

decks, toolkits, motion

• Mastery of layout, typography, grid systems, colour

and design for multi-platform execution

• Fluency in Adobe CC (AI/PS/ID/AE) and Figma; basic

prototyping and motion chops

• Confidence in art direction (shoots/illustration/

iconography) and production (pre-press specs,

vendor liaising)

Please note priority

consideration will be given to

Botswana citizens.

