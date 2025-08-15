STAFF WRITER

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

In the quest to deliver its mandate of bringing forth initiatives that are beneficial to members, the Botswana Sectors of Trade Unions (BOSETU) recently (25th July 2025), hosted a bursary live draw to announce successful applications for scholarship funding from members.

According to BOSETU Secretary for Education Research and Training, Karabo Rampha, the union has since introduced the bursaries initiative to create a conducive environment for members to have the opportunity to enhance their qualifications by pursuing advanced programmes of their choice for their career developments. He highlighted that this year BOSETU released a budget of P2 million, which is just little to cover all the remaining successful applicants. He revealed that from a total of 582 applications only 326 have been successful after evaluation.

Support authors and subscribe to content This is premium stuff. Subscribe to read the entire article. Login if you have purchased Buy Article Unlock this article and gain permanent access to read it. Unlock Now