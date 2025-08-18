BDP’s desperate gamble

Apologise to who, for what and by whom?

STAFF WRITER

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Members of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) are divided over what exactly the intended visit to Serowe kgotla to offer an apology is intended to achieve and whether it is a worthy exercise at all.

While the party has been quick to jump to dispel critics, including dismissing a missive purportedly from a faction of the party as an underhand work of the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), there intense scrutiny on this unprecedented step by the BDP – which lost power in 2024 – partly due to a fallout with former President Ian Khama whose followers in the Central District turned against the party.

