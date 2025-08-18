DISTINGUISHED CRAFTS LADY

Batshidi Mothoosele is an embodiment of perseverance. She has been with Oodi Weavers from day one when it opened doors in 1973. To this day she still cherishes every moment of her weaving career spanning 50 years.Writes BAKANG TIRO

BATSHIDIMothoosele is part of the first cohort that built Oodi Weavers from the ground. They worked with the Swedish couple Peder and Ulla Gowenius in setting the first block. She still vividly recalls how they upscaled and believed on the potential of weavers to be masterclass.

