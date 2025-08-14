Budget deceitfully increased by 300% from original P13 billion

Poor procurement, non-compliance rampant under DM model

Erosion of citizen participation, 7 out of 9 DMs were foreigners

BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

A comprehensive report on the Developer Manger Model (DM) has indicated that P13 billion that was initial budgeted for the projects was inflated to P56 billion, increasingthe overall costs by a whopping 300%.

The report that is now under public scrutiny was compiled and submitted to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Noah Salakae by Task Team. The DM model was initiated and implemented by the government of Botswana as a procurement model to execute some projects of the second Transitional National Development Plan, or TNDP (2023-2025).

Support authors and subscribe to content This is premium stuff. Subscribe to read the entire article. Login if you have purchased Buy Article Unlock this article and gain permanent access to read it. Unlock Now