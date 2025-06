Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.

Economy in fragile state as govt coffers run dry World Bank cautions govt against excessive borrowing PAC uncovers massive financial misappropriation at govt enclave BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Subdued economic performance marked by a significant decline in government coffers, amidst a standoff between government and public sector trade unions over the 2024/25 salary negotiations, paints…

