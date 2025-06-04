P63 million budgeted for water infrastructure development

Water Ministry PS upbeat on the project success

BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

After decades of enduring dry taps, the residents of Molepolole one of Botswana’s most populated villages may finally see relief as government initiates a two-year plan to address persistent water shortages bedeviling the village.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Human Settlement Bonolo Elizabeth Khumotaka on Wednesday told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament that plans are actively underway to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

Khumotaka saif Molepolole has been prioritized to ensure that water reaches the people, adding that they have engaged the Ministry of Finance to support us in delivering this essential service.

Pressed for a timeline by Molepolole South MP and PAC member Shima Monageng, Khumotaka cautiously estimated: “I am under oath, Sir, and I know the situation in Molepolole. But looking at the effort we are putting in, I will say after two years, things should return to normal.”

The project, budgeted at P63 million, will focus on improving infrastructure, including laying underground pipes to ensure smooth water reticulation. Despite previous promises, Molepolole continues to suffer from acute water shortages, forcing villagers to purchase water from local suppliers. The village’s sole water supply has been 14 boreholes located at three wellfields: Gaotlhobogwe, Malwelwe and Suping respectively.

These boreholes produce a combined yield of 8.7 million litres per day (MLD)—far short of the 13 MLD needed to meet daily demand. An additional 0.25 MLD is trucked in from the Gamononyane Pump Station to supplement water supply.

Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Peter Sedingwe, noted that while the North-South Carrier (NSC) connection was commissioned to alleviate the crisis, it has introduced new challenges. “The older sections of Molepolole are experiencing issues such as pipes with inadequate pressure ratings, lime blockages, and frequent pipe failures, especially in low-lying areas,” said Sedingwe.

As government efforts continue, residents are hopeful that the new plan will finally put an end to their long-standing water woes.

PAC members indicated that it is important for government to ensure steady supply of water in Molepolole given its prominence to the capital Gaborone, indicating that shortage of water is crippling the economic activity as scarcity impact on operations of some businesses.

Molepolole has been experiencing a water crisis for many years, exacerbated by outdated infrastructure, population growth, and reliance on boreholes that are also running dry.