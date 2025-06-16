Lolo Mooka

Head of Transactional Banking

FNBB

LAGAGO TAMOCHA

At first glance, Lolo Mooka’s career in finance may seem like a straight path paved with numbers, ledgers, and balance sheets.

But dig deeper, and you’ll find a leader whose approach is anything but conventional. As the Head of Transactional Banking, Commercial at First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Mooka doesn’t just manage banking solutions—she reimagines them.

With over 13 years in financial analysis, liquidity management, project management and corporate treasury, Mooka has carved a niche for herself in the world of banking. Yet, ask her about her journey, and she paints a picture far richer than numbers. “Finance is not just about transactions; it’s about people, businesses, and the impact we can create,” she says.

A Passion for Finance, A Heart for Art

Mooka’s fascination with finance started early. She saw the way financial systems fuel economies, empower businesses, and open doors for individuals. “Finance has the power to shape lives,” she reflects. “I wanted to be in a space where I could help businesses thrive, drive financial inclusion and create solutions that empower communities.”

But had life taken a different turn, we might have known Mooka as an artist rather than a banker. “If not finance, I would have pursued art,” she reveals. “Art and finance may seem worlds apart, but they both require vision. Whether painting a canvas or designing financial solutions, you have to see beyond what’s in front of you.”

And in many ways, her artistry still shines through in her work. From spearheading innovative banking solutions to designing seamless digital experiences, her creative instincts continue to shape how FNBB engages with customers.

Banking Beyond Transactions

As Head of Transactional Banking, Commercial, Mooka leads a team responsible for revolutionising how businesses—both SMEs and large corporations—manage their finances. Whether it’s digital banking, cash management, or agency banking through CashPlus, her focus is on making financial transactions as effortless as possible.

One of her proudest achievements? The success of Ewallet Pro. “It started as a business solution but grew into a game-changer for financial inclusion,” she explains. The product has become instrumental in public sector programmes, streamlining payments for student allowances, social grants, and government initiatives. “Seeing the impact on vulnerable communities—where funds reach the right hands instantly and securely—is incredibly fulfilling.”

For businesses, Ewallet Pro has simplified payroll and fund disbursement, particularly for SMEs that previously struggled with traditional banking complexities. “It’s proof that financial tools can be both innovative and accessible,” she says.

Leading a Dynamic Team

Mooka heads a team of 29 professionals, each bringing unique expertise in transactional banking, customer value management, digital banking, and agency banking. “We are a diverse team with a shared mission: to simplify banking while driving financial inclusion,” she says.

Balancing innovation, accessibility, and financial sustainability is one of her biggest challenges. “Digital transformation is reshaping banking, and customers expect seamless, instant solutions,” she says. “But ensuring these innovations reach everyone—including the underserved—is our real challenge.”

Her approach? A mix of education, strategic partnerships, and hands-on client engagement. “Some businesses still see digital banking as complex, but by tailoring sector-specific solutions and offering dedicated support, we’re shifting perceptions.”

A Culture of Inclusion

FNBB is known for fostering an inclusive workplace, and Mooka is a living proof of that. “This bank doesn’t just hire women—it empowers them,” she says. “I’m given space to lead, make an impact, and drive meaningful change.”

She credits FNBB’s mentorship culture for ensuring that women are not just present but heard. “There’s a strong focus on leadership development, ensuring that women have the tools, opportunities, and confidence to take up decision-making roles.”

And how does she keep her own team motivated? “Recognition is key,” she says. “I make sure we celebrate both big milestones and small wins. When people feel valued, they bring their best selves to work.”

Staying Ahead in a Digital World

With financial fraud and cyber threats on the rise, ensuring security remains a top priority for Mooka. “We are constantly innovating to keep transactions safe and seamless,” she explains. “We work closely with businesses to co-create solutions that are not just relevant today but anticipate future needs.”

For her, financial inclusion goes beyond technology. “We are not just digitalising transactions; we are ensuring that businesses and communities that were once excluded now have access to fast, secure, and reliable financial services.”

The Future is Bright—And Digital

Mooka is not just a banker; she is a visionary redefining financial accessibility. From revolutionising digital banking to fostering an inclusive corporate culture, her work continues to shape how Botswana interacts with finance.

And if her journey has taught her anything, it’s that success isn’t about numbers alone. “At the heart of banking are people—their aspirations, challenges, and the solutions we create to make their financial lives easier.”

With leaders like Mooka at the helm, the future of banking looks more innovative, inclusive, and impactful than ever.