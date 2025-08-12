The Gambling Authority of Botswana has issued a warning about the rising levels of excessive and problem gambling, particularly among unemployed youth.

According to a nationwide study, gambling is becoming a coping mechanism for many Batswana facing joblessness and financial pressure, with damaging consequences. A study on prevalence of excessive and problem gambling in Botswana conducted by researchers at Integrated Research Hub has established that 36.6 percent of Batswana are active gamblers, participating in both legal and illegal gambling platforms.

