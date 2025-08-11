Calls members to remain calm, cooperative

To expel members implicated in wrongdoing

Forensic audit covers Masisi, Khama BDP era

BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

The opposition Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has called on members, especially former cabinet ministers who held crucial government portfolios, not to panic and remain calm as the forensic audit unfolds. President Duma Boko presented a progress update about the ongoing forensic audit on Thursday.

The ongoing forensic audit covers the period of 2014-2024, the BDP administrations that were led by the former Presidents Ian Khama and Mokgweetsi Masisi. Following unconfirmed reports that some BDP members have been subjected to investigations by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), anxiety is gripping a number of members, particularly former cabinet ministers, fearing politically motivated investigations. Scores BDP members have pleaded with their leadership for protection if they are targeted for questioning by DCEC and other state security organs.

In an interview on Friday the BDP Secretary General (SG), Kentse Rammidi said as the past immediate government they do not have any problem with the new Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) administration to have found it appropriate to conduct the audit across different government ministries.

He said the BDP welcomes the audit, noting that the BDP position has been that every citizen of this country could be investigated regardless of political affiliation. Therefore, they can’t choose who should be investigated or not from the previous cabinet ministers or any other BDP member.

Rammidi, however, revealed that the BDP will not hesitate to part ways with individuals implicated in any wrong doing by the forensic audit. “The audit will enable us to clean the mess associated with our party. We want to deal away with the public perception that we are party of thieves. But as for now, we don’t have any confirmation that our members are being investigated or were caught with dozens of monies as it reported on social media,” said Rammidi.

He also noted that the party will officially respond to allegations if there is a confirmation from authorities, adding that they are confident that investigating authorities cannot be swayed by social media rumour mongers who are just spreading fear.

Cooperation

Meanwhile, Rammidi urged the BDP members to be cooperative and remain calm whenever they approached for questioning by the DCEC with regards to the audit. He said it always best for everyone to cooperate when they are being investigated or approached to assist with information.

Rammidi said the BDP trust that the forensic audit will be credible and that the investigating authorities will exercise high level of professionalism in carrying this important national exercise that is important and would be beneficial for the entire nation.

Public Forum

Boko said the audit will be comprehensive and will cover all the 30 State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and government ministries and departments. He said the Forensic Audit Public Engagement Platform is meant to allow members of the public to submit information relating to corruption, financial misconduct or abuse of public resources etc. He assured the whistleblowers that they will be fully protected as all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

According to Boko, the decision to engage international professional audit experts- Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Limited from Dubai emanates from Botswana’s small size where deep affiliations among citizens might raise concerns about impartiality and allegations of political witch-hunts.

The forensic audit will cost over P55 million and will end in December 2025.