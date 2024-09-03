Once again,the world of women’s elite sports finds itself at the centre of a controversy surrounding the gender identity of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, igniting heated debates about fairness, gender, and the integrity of competitive sports. Similar controversies have in the past dogged South Africa’s Caster Semenya, and Botswana’s own Tshotlego Morama. As traditional boundaries of gender in sports are challenged, STAFF WRITER LAGAGO TAMOCHA asks the question: is it fair play or a foul?

The debate has once again resurfaced on a global scale at the 2024 Paris Olympics.Examples cited here demonstrate the broader challenges faced by women with elevated testosterone levels, intersex women, and transgender women in sports. Critics argue that their participation in women’s sports creates an unfair advantage over cisgender women, citing physiological differences that could influence performance. On the contrary, those arguing for their involvement contend that excluding these athletes violates their human rights and perpetuates gender discrimination.

The core of the debate lies in defining what constitutes fairness in sports. Traditionalists advocate for maintaining clear gender divisions to preserve competitive integrity. In contrast, progressives call for a more inclusive approach that recognises and accommodates the diversity of human biology and gender identity.

In Botswana, the discussion is particularly relevant as the nation strives to balance inclusivity with competitive fairness. Tshotlego Morama’s legacy continues to inspire, yet “her” experiences also serve as a reminder of the hurdles faced by athletes who do not fit neatly into binary gender categories. The country’s sporting bodies and policymakers are challenged to develop regulations that are both fair and inclusive, ensuring that all athletes have the opportunity to compete without discrimination.

Gender equality

Dumiso Gatsha, from Success Capital, a queer youth Pan-African feminist grassroots organisation, shared their thoughts on the ongoing debates surrounding hyper androgenous, intersex, and transgender women in sports. Gatsha emphasises that “the policing of women’s bodies has always been a sexist and misogynistic tool of patriarchy.” They highlight that societal norms and biases often influence perceptions of womanhood, which are reflected in the scrutiny faced by athletes like Imane Khelif and Caster Semenya.

Gatsha points out that the issue is not just about sports regulations but also cultural and societal norms that impede women’s participation. Gatsha recalls a past incident in Botswana where an ethnic minority woman’s Olympic dreams were shattered due to societal expectations, illustrating how “cultural, state, and Olympic regulations” can hinder women’s participation in sports. According to Success Capital, gender equality in sports means the equal treatment and participation of all genders, including transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex persons. It encompasses equal opportunities, freedom of expression, and safety from discrimination, assault, or harassment.

The cases of Imane Khelif, Caster Semenya, and Tshotlego Morama illustrate the complexities and emotional weight of the gender debate in sports. As Botswana and the world grapple with these issues, the quest for fairness continues to evolve, challenging our understanding of gender, competition, and what it truly means to play fair.

Differences in Sexual Development (DSD)

In 2011, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) introduced the Differences in Sexual Development (DSD) rule, requiring female athletes to undergo sex eligibility tests. These tests focused on androgens—sex development hormones, particularly testosterone, which plays a critical role in the development of muscle and strength. While testosterone is present in both men and women, female levels are typically significantly lower and must fall within a certain range. The purpose of these tests was to identify cases of hyperandrogenism in female athletes.

“The researchers/authors of the study which the IAAF based their decision to subject females with higher levels of testosterone and subject them to hormones therapy, overstated their findings. There is no clear evidence that female athletes with high levels of testosterone will always outperform other female athletes. There are many factors and variables to optimal athletic performance,” said Dr. Kapule David Mabuta, a Lecturer of Sport, Exercise, and Performance Psychology in the Department of Sport Science at the University of Botswana. Regarding transgender athletes, particularly those transitioning from male to female, Dr. Mabuta emphasized that it is crucial for the transition to occur before puberty to avoid any advantage in the female category, as androgen levels would not have yet influenced reproductive development. For athletes who transition after puberty, Dr. Mabuta noted that they would inherently possess greater muscle mass and, consequently, more strength and endurance than cisgender women. As for intersex athletes, he asserted that sex eligibility tests are necessary to ensure a level playing field, given that such individuals possess characteristics of both sexes. They would undergo appropriate medical treatments and therapies aligned with the gender they predominantly identify with to ensure fair competition.

Special cases

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer, has recently drawn significant attention in the ongoing debate about gender and fairness in women’s sports. Prevented from competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to high testosterone levels, Khelif’s situation has sparked extensive discussions about the impact and fairness of such regulations. This case brings to mind Caster Semenya, the South African middle-distance runner who has faced similar challenges. Semenya, known for her naturally high testosterone levels, was required to undergo hormone therapy to compete in specific events. This mandate has led to widespread debate about whether these rules genuinely promote fairness or unfairly restrict athletes.

In 2024, Semenya’s continued advocacy highlighted the stigma and exclusion faced by athletes like herself, adding weight to ongoing discussions about the legitimacy of these rules. Khelif’s recent success at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal, has only added to the conversation. Her victory, though celebrated, continues to be a point of contention in discussions about fairness in sports.

In Botswana, Tshotlego Morama, now known as Paul Morama after gender reassignment surgery, faced scrutiny over gender and hormone levels as well. The Paralympic champion’s experience underscores the personal and social challenges that athletes encounter when their physical attributes do not align with traditional categories. Morama’s journey, like those of Khelif and Semenya, reflects the ongoing struggle of athletes who are reshaping the expectations of gender in elite sports.

At the time of going to print, both the BNSC and BNOC had promised to respond to our questionnaires in regard to policies they have regarding athletes who do not fit the traditional sex categories and what programmes and athletes affiliated to them have experienced any discrimination, if any, because of how they identify.