Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) members, the councillors were left disappointed on Wednesday when Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MGLRD) Kgotla Autlwetse announced that the councillors would not get a five percent salary adjustment in this… Read more: Cabinet blocks Cllrs’ 5% increment
• BCP doubts his leadership amid current economic challenges Botswana Congress Party (BDP) has accused the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) led government for mismanaging the economy under the watch of president Mokgweetsi Masisi, whom the BCP leader Dumelang… Read more: ‘Masisi a big threat to economy’ – BCP
Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has confirmed that its manifesto and unveiling of 61 Parliamentary candidates will be jointly held on the 1st of September 2024, warning Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) that they should… Read more: BDP warns UDC, BCP
Veteran trade unionist, Johnson Motshwarakgole has revealed that talks are underway to create and release a “do-not-vote” list popularly known as a hit-list for the upcoming 2024 general elections, due in October. According to Motshwarakgole, the labor movement cannot… Read more: Unions brew 2024 Hit-List
