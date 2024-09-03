Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoF) Dr Lemogang Kwape on Friday was cagey with details to disclose how much Botswana government spent in monetary terms on the funeral of the late former President of Namibia, Dr Hage Geingob in February.

Dr Kwape was responding to a question by Nkange- MP Dr Never Tshabang who asked the minister to update Parliament on the amount spent by government of Botswana on the funeral of Geingob. Dr Tshabang also pressed Dr Kwape to further state if it is of diplomatic relations interest for a country to spend such huge amount on others, including other resources used such as the number of vehicles, motorbikes, and human resources.

In an evasive response, Dr Kwape said when you help your neighbor in times of need like Namibia, one does not necessarily look at the cost but help because it is humane to do so, adding that its botho and setho. “The analogy is that what can befall your neighbour, can easily happen to you and you will wish to get the same comfort and support during that time of need,” said Dr Kwape.

Kwape said the computed tangible assistance rendered by Botswana during the funeral of Geingob was 42 vehicles and 20 motorbikes and 57 personnel providing protection, drivers and support services. “I don’t have figures in terms of money spent on the state funeral of Dr Geingob,” said Kwape eluding repeated questions from the opposition MPs who accused Kwape of hiding something from the public.

He said from the perspective of diplomatic relations, offering support to another country is a significant importance for several reasons, adding that first and foremost such gestures can strengthen bilateral relations by showcasing a nation’s commitment and goodwill.

According to Kwape, support can manifest in various forms-development aid, cultural exchange programs, or direct investments all of which contribute to building trust and fostering cooperation.

MPs livid

Francistown South MP Wynter Mmolotsi berated Kwape for his arrogance and should not compare running government affairs like that of a family, adding that it is clear that government has spent lot of money on Geingob funeral as Botswana hosted memorial service for him in Gaborone after his burial in Namibia.

Mmolotsi said allegations are that Botswana has donated the vehicles to Namibia, but Dr Kwape said that was not true as all the vehicles and motorbikes returned to Botswana after the funeral.

For his part, MP for Okavango, Kenny Kapinga said Dr Kwape should account for how government drawn the budget for Namibia as Parliament is the one that is supposed to appropriate budget for every important affair.

Geingob has been a close president of Mokgweetsi Masisi and Masisi has also since moved to strike good ties with Geingob’s successor president Dr Nangolo Mbumba. Masisi while addressing the mourners in Windhoek during the state memorial said Geingob was a true friend of Botswana and had special place for Botswana and Batswana in his heart.

Geingob sought for asylum in Botswana at Francistown during the time when Namibia was fighting for its liberation from the German apartheid and was regarded as one of liberation heroes when the country gained independence in 1980. “I have always admired his humble demeanor, his straight talk, and his genuine appreciation of the contribution Botswana and the Batswana made to the liberation of his country, the people of Namibia, who gallantly fought brutal colonisation, and also apartheid’s occupation and racial oppress,” said Masisi at the time.