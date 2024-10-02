Khama’s plans to assume the role of Chief of Bagammangwato beginning next month, which he announced in Serowe last week soon after returning from exile, will not be smooth sailing as government has already raised an objection to such a claim. Rejecting former President Ian Khama’s attempt to appoint Seretse Peter Khama as Motshwarelela bogosi in Serowe, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Kgotla Autlwetse -himself a Mongwato tribesman, wrote in court papers that there is no record in the Government Gazette confirming Khama’s appointed by the minister -soon after Kgosi Sediegeng Kgamane was forced into retirement by government due to old age. According to government, Serogola’s name was submitted to the minister for appointment following consultations by the tribe in kgotla meetings. Ever since Serogola’s appointment Khama has been openly unhappy with him, distancing himself from him and accusing the latter of being a government pawn, working closely with the Masisi regime to defy his orders.

“I have caused a search to be conducted in the archives for a government gazette in terms of which Khama was gazette as chief of Bangwato and I have not been able to find any such gazette. Khama has also failed to attach a copy of any gazette that proves his recognition as chief of the Bagammangwato tribe.

Another bruising and protracted legal battle could be in the offing before Khama finally ascends the chieftainship of Gammangwato. Government is adamant that, even after the traditional installation at the kgotla as Kgosikgolo in 1977, the law dictates that Khama’s name should bhave been sent to the President of Botswana who was bound by the law to gazette it. Only after the President has gazetted Khama’s name would he become a Kgosi recognized by law.

For now, Khama continues on a campaign trail with his political party, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) ahead of the 30th October 2024 general elections, after which he will retire from active politics and join the Serowe main kgotla as Bagammangwato kgosikgolo. It remains to be seen how Khama will maneuver the hurdle ahead.