The newly established Tlokweng District Council is steps ahead in terms of implementation of several infrastructure development projects costing close to P600 million. The Council Chairman Collen Mochotlhi while briefing the media on Wednesday said amidst all the challenges they faced as newly fully fledged district, the council has managed to be able to maximise use of its minimal resources to achieve a lot in the 17 months of its existence.

He said the council managed to be successful because of being a one village district as compared to new established district that cover several villages. “ Our service delivery is moving at a fast pace and that is also demonstrated by successful implementation of projects. We will continue to work with stakeholders such as village leadership, Bogosi,” he said.

Commenting on the developments, Mochotlhi said a new primary school in Maratanang Ward to be built through Development Manager (DM) model and budgeted at P101 592 620, 50 million.

He said this project is expected to reduce congestion and moder nize education facilities, adding that construction to begin later this year, within completion within 252 days. Under community constituency projects, Mochotlhi said a recreational and conference facility is being constructed at the tune of P11 million

According to Mochotlhi, the face one of the project is featuring a conference hall and bar has been completed.

He said Phase 1 external, and reticulation works of the same project stands at 45 percent.

He noted that Phase 2 that include a gym, sports fields and a swimming pool is 95 percent complete with ongoing paving of seating areas and surface preparation for multipurpose courts is on site and was expected to complete the work by end of September 2024.

Meanwhile, Mochotlhi said under the Economic Recovery Transformation Plan (ERTP), construction of 25-kilometer internal roads project is ongoing.

“At 61 percent completion, the project will enhance connectivity, facilitate residential and commercial growth, and employ 136 citizens. The contract was awarded at the total sum of P334 899.95 million. Works commenced on the 23rd June 2023 and the expected completion of the project is June 2025,” said Mochotlhi.

He also said the council acquired mining rights for Borrow pits at Ramokobetwane and will be mining gravel that will be used on infrastructure development projects such as the construction of internal roads amongst other things.