The ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) cadres have called on the Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Micus Chimbombi to remove Kweneng Landboard (KwLB) acting board chairperson, Tshepo Wareus, arguing that she is not suitable to lead the troubled land authority.

Dr Chimbombi recently suspended Kgang Kgang from office and appointed Wareus as the acting chairperson, Wareus, a well-known Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) staunch supporter and activist, was recently appointed by Dr Chimbombi to act in the position following the suspension of Kgang Kgang, a fellow democrat, decision which has incensed the community.

