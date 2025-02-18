Notwithstanding growing international criticism, an overwhelming majority of Batswana support the continued use of the death penalty for the most heinous crimes, a new Afrobarometer survey has revealed. The findings from the Afrobarometer survey will spark renewed dialogue on the future of capital punishment in Botswana, with policymakers facing increased pressure from both local constituents and international human rights advocates.

According to the survey outcomes, public sentiment remains firmly in favour of capital punishment, with a significant portion of respondents expressing strong approval for its retention. This comes as human rights organizations and international bodies increasingly call for the abolition of the death penalty worldwide.

More than eight in 10 Batswana (82%) believe that the death penalty is an appropriate form of punishment for the most serious crimes, such as

murder. While support for the death penalty is strong across the board, women are more likely to support it than men (86% vs. 77%), as are older citizens compared to the youngest adults (85% vs. 75%).

Almost four in 10 Batswana (38%) say people “often” or “always” receive unequal treatment by the legal system, while 56% say this “rarely” or “never” happens. Respondents were asked: Which of the following statements is closest to your view?

Statement 1: The death penalty is a fair punishment for people who have committed the most serious crimes, such as murder.

Statement 2: There is no crime for which the death penalty can be justified

Statement 2: There is no crime for which the death penalty can be justified. According to the Afrobarometer findings, the prevailing view among Batswana is that the death penalty serves as a necessary deterrent for severe crimes, particularly murder. Many respondents argued that abolishing capital punishment would compromise justice for victims and their families.

The protection of human rights has become a topical issue in Botswana politics, including questions about the legitimacy of the death penalty. On the other hand, neighboring Zimbabwe abolished the death penalty last month (December), leaving Botswana as the only country in the Southern Africa region that still uses the death penalty. Botswana has averaged one execution a year since 2019 and currently has 16 inmates on Death Row.

Critics of the death penalty argue that the law is often applied unequally to different groups in society. In Botswana, a sizeable minority of respondents say that the legal system in general treats people unequally, while a majority say such inequality is rare or non-existent.

While international advocacy groups argue that the death penalty violates human rights and call for its global abolition, Botswana remains among the few African nations maintaining the practice.