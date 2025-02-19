For many years the city of Francistown has been experiencing pipe bursts and leaks all around the city due to ancient pipes still being used from decades ago. The city’s leadership expressed their concerns over the issue recently in Francistown in a meeting with the Minister of Water and Human Settlements, Onneetse Ramogapi and Water Utilities Corporation (WUC). City of Francistown Mayor, Gaone Majere told the minister that the development and prosperity of Francistown is heavily dependent on his ministry’s quality service delivery, emphasising that the availability of water is the livelihood of the community and a fundamental aspect of the city’s economic growth.

Majere called upon the minister and his ministry to prioritize investment in water infrastructure as it is now public knowledge that the water pipes in and around the city are leaking on a daily basis. The mayor went on to acknowledge that though he understands that there are financial challenges in speeding up the replacement and maintenance of pipes in the city, he however emphasized the urgency of the matter to ensure that agricultural productivity, improved quality of life are attained, adding that industries and households within the city rely heavily on the ministry’s consistent and reliable water supply by WUC.

Simisani Ramaotwana, the chairperson of the Umbrella Ward Development Committee (WDC) shared the same sentiments with the mayor, Ramaotwana pointed out that the drainage system in Francistown is below par, and that drains are leaking everywhere around the city daily. Additionally Ramaotwana observed that with the recent heavy rainfall that swept through the country, the drainage situation has worsened in Francistown, adding that children are more at risk because they are exposed to sewage waste water that is flowing on the streets as they wander around.

“We have to come to terms with the fact that the current water and sewage infrastructure in the city are outdated and can no longer handle the growing capacity of the city,” he added.

He further pleaded with the minister to ensure prompt response by the WUC team in Francistown, highlighting that it is now norm for the corporation to take time to respond to reports of leaks around the city which results in water going to waste. Ramaotwana further emphasised the need for change in how things are done adding that batswana are expecting better service delivery with the new government.

In response to the concerns raised, Ramogapi acknowledged that he was made aware of the pipe bursting situation in Francistown when he got into the ministeral office. He also added that he is aware that the corporation recieves reports of burst pipes on a daily basis, Ramogapi attributed the leaks to pipes that were installed around the 70s which are now outdated. He however noted that in efforts to rectify the issue; WUC is still seeking funds to maintain and replace the water supply pipes in the city. The minister further attributed the lack of funds to replace infrastructure around the city to WUC clients owing the corporation millions. Ramogapi revealed that currently WUC is owed P177 million in Francistown alone.

“If you would pay us, we would be able to fix all the leaking pipes in Francistown. There are some people and entities who just refuse to pay us deliberately, even government departments. We understand that government has no money, but they need to find a way to pay us so that we can achieve our mandate as a ministry,” he added.

Of the 177-water bill in the city, the government alone is owing a total of P103 million, the business community owes WUC P22 million whereas Francistown City Council owes P3 million and the residential bill for Francistown stands at P50 million. Ramogapi further noted that he would not shy away from telling Batswana the painful truth like many politicians do, and further encouraged batswana to pay their water bill or face being disconnected.